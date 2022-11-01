WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado talks TABOR refunds, inflation, and first steps if elected

WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado Heidi Ganahl talks TABOR refunds
By Carel Lajara
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl will face off against incumbent Gov. Jared Polis in the 2022 November elections.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW with Heidi Ganahl at the top of this article.

Ganahl sat down with Digital Anchor Carel Lajara in the 11 Breaking News Center to talk about her priorities as she campaigns throughout the state.

WATCH in-depth interview with Gov. Jared Polis on TABOR refunds below.

KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring)

