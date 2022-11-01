Taylor Swift breaks new record, achieves all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Midnights” released on Oct. 21.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift has achieved yet another “Bejeweled” crown.

She is now the first artist to ever claim all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES,” the pop star tweeted Monday.

According to Billboard, the Hot 100 list blends all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data.

No. 1 this week is “Anti-Hero,” the lead single off Swift’s tenth studio album, “Midnights.”

The rest of the nine slots were from other tracks on the album, including “Lavender Haze” and “Karma.”

Earlier this month, Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period following “Midnights’” release.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hugh McKean
Cause of death confirmed after sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
15-year-old in stolen SUV causes crash in Aurora, killing 1 and injuring 11
Fourteen units were damaged or worse in the Oct. 31, 2022, fire.
2 killed after fire rips through Colorado apartment complex; mother and child forced jump to safety
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Crash involving a pedestrian east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
The Tapia family says 31-year-old Michael Tapia was killed and his father is in custody
Family hosts vigil after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs

Latest News

From left, TakeOff, Quavo and Offset of the band Migos perform during the 2021 Global Citizen...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead in Houston shooting
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Crash involving a pedestrian east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on...
Landfill searched for missing 2-year-old girl
Cimarron Hills crash
WATCH: One hospitalized after car hits pedestrian
Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift announces new international tour in 2023