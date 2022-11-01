Reports: Denver Broncos trade standout defensive player to Dolphins
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:05 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple sources, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, are reporting the Denver Broncos have traded Linebacker Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins.
According to Schefter, the trade includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami received from San Francisco.
The NFL confirmed the trade through reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Pelisero adds the trade includes a 2024 fourth-round pick and Running Back Chase Edmonds to the Broncos. Including Chubb, Pelissero says the Dolphins will receive a 2025 fifth-round pick.
