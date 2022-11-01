Open enrollment begins Tuesday

Open Enrollment
By Alexa Belcastro
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

From November 1st to January 15th you can enroll for health insurance in Colorado. If you choose to go the route of signing up for insurance through the market place, Connect For Health Colorado says they offer tools that can help people choose the right plan.

If you qualify for financial help Connect For Health Colorado can help off setting the cost of premiums. Open enrollment starts tomorrow and goes through January 15th but if you want your insurance to start by the beginning of the year, you must make a decision by December 15th.

