Off-duty deputy makes arrest, complaint filed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A video is making its way around the internet showing an off-duty Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputy making an arrest after a suspect allegedly tried to steal items from a Lowe’s store on Thursday. The deputy is Joey Musso, a candidate for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s seat.

Pueblo Police Department said the suspect was arrested, cited, and released. They said they would not comment further on the arrest.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office told 11News a complaint was filed and is being looked into for any “policy violations or criminality.” According to Undersheriff Steve Bryant, that is standard procedure for a complaint. Pueblo’s current sheriff, David Lucero, did not want to comment.

Joey Musso, a deputy with Pueblo County Sheriff’s Department, said he was off-duty when he was shopping at Lowe’s on Thursday. He said he noticed a man go past all the check out counters with items and an employee trying to get him to stop.

According to Musso, the man pushed passed the employee and tried to leave, but Musso and a former deputy stepped in. Someone called police.

“At this point we still don’t fully know if he has a weapon on him or anything like that, so we just kept them down on the ground and maintained safety until the police department showed up,” said Musso.

Police came and the suspect was taken away. The suspect was later cited for theft and released.

The sheriff’s department said that a woman filed a complaint about the situation days later.

“If we find any potential policy violations or criminality on the part of the deputy, Sheriff Lucero has instructed us that we will forward this investigation on to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations,” said Bryant.

The office told 11News that off-duty arrests are not common and that Musso is not facing any disciplinary actions as of Monday.

Musso said he wanted to make sure everyone was safe and that the alleged crime was stopped.

