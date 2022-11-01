Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in window cellar

A mountain lion surprised Wyoming homeowners after she was found in their window cellar. (SOURCE: KGWN)
By Layla Martinez
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KGWN) – Animal encounters are not uncommon in Wyoming, but some can certainly be scarier than others.

On Wednesday morning, homeowners in Cheyenne had a wake-up call of a lifetime. Jennifer and Vince Belmont said they had a mountain lion jump their fence and make her way into their window cellar.

“Had I gone out there when she was out there, I don’t know if the story would be the same,” Jennifer Belmont said.

Alarmed at the sight of the animal, the two made their way back into their home and called the Department of Game and Fish to get the lion out safely.

“I almost had a heart attack but she came to the right house to get relocated,” Jennifer Belmont said. “I am not sure if any of our neighbors would have done the same.”

Fortunately, the lion posed no immediate threat to the family, and authorities are working to get the big cat relocated.

“It shows Wyoming at its finest,” Vince Belmont said. “It can be dangerous but at the same time we have good personnel here to take care of everything.”

Copyright 2022 KGWN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hugh McKean
Cause of death confirmed after sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
15-year-old in stolen SUV causes crash in Aurora, killing 1 and injuring 11
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Fourteen units were damaged or worse in the Oct. 31, 2022, fire.
2 killed after fire rips through Colorado apartment complex; mother and child forced jump to safety

Latest News

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is among several Biden administration officials who have...
Education secretary tests positive for COVID-19
Breaking News Alert.
Hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist in east Colorado Springs
Max Schachter leaves the courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse for the sentencing hearing...
Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
Former State Rep. Michael DiMassa, left, arrives at US District Court in Hartford with his...
Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2 million in COVID-19 aid