At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon

DENVER (KKTV) - Police were investigating in Denver after at least six people were shot.

The Denver Police Department provided a brief update on Twitter at about 2:20 p.m. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena on the east side of the city just south of Colfax Avenue.

“Six victims located. Verbena is closed from 14th to 16th & Colfax is closed from Uinta to Wabash,” police wrote on Twitter. “Avoid area. Investigators are working to develop suspect info.”

It isn’t clear if the victims are all connected, or if this was a random shooting.

