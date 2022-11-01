LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications open up Tuesday to get help paying your winter heating costs.

11 News spoke with LEAP, Colorado’s low-income energy assistance program, who helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs, equipment repair and/or replacement of inoperable heating tools from November to April.

“The last few years, the struggles that households have had with loss of income, it’s been really hard for households. We’ve seen an uptick in applications over the last three years, each year getting higher and higher and we’re serving more and more people. The need is up there and the need is real,” said LEAP manager Theresa Kullen.

LEAP helped about 84,000 households last year stay warm, a 10% increase from the year prior. This year, with rising cost of energy, LEAP expects more households to apply.

“Providing energy assistance, we are giving a boost to the households with the cost of everything going up... gasoline, food costs are through the roof. Everybody is struggling and finding it harder and harder to make ends meet,” said Kullen.

To apply for LEAP, an application can be submitted several ways beginning November 1, 2022:

Online through the Colorado PEAK website

Download an application and drop off at local DHS office, or mail/email to your the county/contractor to process. Please call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) for contact information or click here to find your county’s mailing address English LEAP Application Packet Spanish LEAP Application Packet

To request a paper application mailed to you address call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435)

If you are having a heating emergency please call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435) to apply over the phone.

“If households don’t receive assistance from us to help pay their winter heating costs, they could be put in a real terrible situation, which is that they have to choose between eating, or taking medicine, or heating their home. We don’t want anybody to be in that situation ever,” said Kullen.

Here are some tips from Colorado Springs Utilities to help keep your bill down:

Weatherstripping and caulking are low-cost ways to conserve energy and make your home more comfortable, since about 50% of your utilities bill can go to heating and cooling. Look for cracks, gaps and holes around interior and exterior doors, window frames, walls and vents.

Have your furnace or heating system serviced now before heating season. Remember to change your air filter every 30 days so your furnace doesn’t have to work as hard.

During heating season, set your thermostat as low as comfortable. At night or when you leave home, set it back a couple of degrees.

Use the sun. Open shades or curtains to take advantage of the heat from the sun. Living a mile high has its benefits, especially the sun’s natural warmth.

Most ceiling fans have a switch to change the fan blade direction. For colder weather months, flip the switch to clockwise so warm air near the ceiling is pushed up to spread throughout the room.

