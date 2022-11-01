2 rappers at site of fatal Houston shooting

(Gray News) - A shooting outside a Houston bowling alley has killed one person early Tuesday, Houston authorities said.

Houston police said rappers TakeOff and Quavo of the rap group Migos were at the bowling alley for a private party at the time of the shooting, but authorities haven’t named the deceased victim, according to local media sources.

A group of about 40 to 50 people had gathered outside of the facility after it closed when the shooting started at around 2 a.m., KPRC said.

At least three people were shot, with the deceased victim being shot in the head or neck, KHOU reported.

Houston police said they will not identify the victim until his ID is verified and the family is notified.

Two other victims went to nearby hospitals, KPRC said.

