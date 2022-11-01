Fort Carson conducting prescribed burn Tuesday

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke in the Fort Carson area Tuesday.

The Mountain Post says it is conducting a prescribed burn through about 4 p.m. Smoke will likely be visible along Highway 115.

“The burns are accomplished to facilitate military training within maneuver and training areas. They are carefully planned and executed to reduce heavy vegetation that could potentially lead to, and fuel, wildland fires,” Fort Carson said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning announcing the burn. “... The prescribed burn program continues the installation’s dedication to the preservation of the environment and wildland fire risk management in Colorado.”

The Mountain Post says that any citizen with concerns can call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.

The full social media post is below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.