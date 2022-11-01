Fort Carson conducting prescribed burn Tuesday

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke in the Fort Carson area Tuesday.

The Mountain Post says it is conducting a prescribed burn through about 4 p.m. Smoke will likely be visible along Highway 115.

“The burns are accomplished to facilitate military training within maneuver and training areas. They are carefully planned and executed to reduce heavy vegetation that could potentially lead to, and fuel, wildland fires,” Fort Carson said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning announcing the burn. “... The prescribed burn program continues the installation’s dedication to the preservation of the environment and wildland fire risk management in Colorado.”

The Mountain Post says that any citizen with concerns can call the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.

The full social media post is below:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hugh McKean
Cause of death confirmed after sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
15-year-old in stolen SUV causes crash in Aurora, killing 1 and injuring 11
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Fourteen units were damaged or worse in the Oct. 31, 2022, fire.
2 killed after fire rips through Colorado apartment complex; mother and child forced jump to safety

Latest News

Crash involving motorcyclist 11/1/22.
Hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist in east Colorado Springs
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
Generic crash photo MGN.
Juvenile dies following rollover in Pueblo; 3 other juveniles hospitalized
Nice, breezy day
Warm and breezy days ahead