Early giving begins for Colorado Gives Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The kick off to Colorado Gives Day, one of the largest charity events for the state, early giving starts Nov. 1.

Now through Dec. 6, organizations are actively collecting donations to work toward their goal.

Money raised in the early giving stage will be boosted by the $1.4 million Incentive Fund.

Special Olympics Colorado is one of the many organizations that benefit from the event and use raised money to fund year-round programs.

“It is so wonderful to see Coloradans across the state coming together to support organizations that are meaningful to them and for us in Special Olympics Colorado, we raise every single dollar here and it helps support the 16,000 athletes that we serve who participate at no cost to them or their family,” said Megan Scremin, President and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado who adds the organization is hoping to raise $240,000.

