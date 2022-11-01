Early giving begins for Colorado Gives Day

Special Olympics Colorado is just one organization starting to raise money
Special Olympics Colorado has a $200,000 goal for this year's Gives Day.
Special Olympics Colorado has a $200,000 goal for this year's Gives Day.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The kick off to Colorado Gives Day, one of the largest charity events for the state, early giving starts Nov. 1.

Now through Dec. 6, organizations are actively collecting donations to work toward their goal.

Money raised in the early giving stage will be boosted by the $1.4 million Incentive Fund.

Special Olympics Colorado is one of the many organizations that benefit from the event and use raised money to fund year-round programs.

“It is so wonderful to see Coloradans across the state coming together to support organizations that are meaningful to them and for us in Special Olympics Colorado, we raise every single dollar here and it helps support the 16,000 athletes that we serve who participate at no cost to them or their family,” said Megan Scremin, President and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado who adds the organization is hoping to raise $240,000.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hugh McKean
Cause of death confirmed after sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
15-year-old in stolen SUV causes crash in Aurora, killing 1 and injuring 11
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Crash involving a pedestrian east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Fourteen units were damaged or worse in the Oct. 31, 2022, fire.
2 killed after fire rips through Colorado apartment complex; mother and child forced jump to safety

Latest News

Nice, breezy day
Warm and breezy days ahead
Police outside the Family Dollar at 3770 Airport Road on Nov. 1, 2022.
Armed man robs southeast Springs dollar store
"To continue to honor all our veterans here in Colorado Springs, a proud military town, the...
Colorado Springs police honoring veterans with special military patch
LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs
LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs