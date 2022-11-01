Crash involving a pedestrian east of Colorado Springs Halloween night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was rushed to the hospital Monday night following a crash east of Colorado Springs.

Colorado State Patrol is reporting they received the call just after 7 p.m. Halloween night for the crash at Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road in the Cimarron Hills area. According to CSP, a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Very few details were available last time this article was updated. The cause of the crash is under investigation, it isn’t clear who is at fault

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

