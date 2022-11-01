Colorado Springs police honoring veterans with special military patch

"To continue to honor all our veterans here in Colorado Springs, a proud military town, the CSPD has created a special military patch. Until the end of the month, you will see these patches displayed on many of our department vehicles," the police department said.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says it will be honoring veterans today and every day through the month of November.

“We will never have enough words to express our deep gratitude for all the brave men and women who have served our country. We are thankful for each one of you, including the over 250 Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) employees who have served or are currently serving as reservists,” the police department said in a statement Tuesday morning.

In a nod to the city’s rich military heritage, CSPD has created a special military patch, which it says will be displayed on many of its police cruisers all month long. The design can be seen at the top of this page.

“From everyone at the CSPD, we extend our deepest respect and gratitude to our country’s veterans,” the police department said.

Citizens who would like a CSPD military patch will be able to purchase one throughout November.

Veterans Day is observed Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

