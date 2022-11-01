Colorado Springs police honoring veterans with special military patch

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department says it will be honoring veterans today and every day through the month of November.

“We will never have enough words to express our deep gratitude for all the brave men and women who have served our country. We are thankful for each one of you, including the over 250 Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) employees who have served or are currently serving as reservists,” the police department said in a statement Tuesday morning.

In a nod to the city’s rich military heritage, CSPD has created a special military patch, which it says will be displayed on many of its police cruisers all month long. The design can be seen at the top of this page.

“From everyone at the CSPD, we extend our deepest respect and gratitude to our country’s veterans,” the police department said.

Citizens who would like a CSPD military patch will be able to purchase one throughout November.

Veterans Day is observed Nov. 11.

