Colorado Springs high school student arrested, reportedly brought a gun to school

Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:17 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation is underway after a student reportedly brought a gun to a Colorado Springs high school on Tuesday.
According to a letter that went out from D-49′s Director of Communications and the principal of Vista Ridge, the weapon was secured off campus after one student reported another student was “showing a firearm” to other students on campus. Vista Ridge High School is on the northeast side of Colorado Springs north of Dublin Boulevard and east of Tutt Boulevard.
According to D-49, a “secured perimeter status” was put into place at about noon and lifted just before 12:30 p.m. Police tell 11 News they found the suspect off campus and took that person into custody. The student has not been publicly identified.
The following message was sent to the Vista Ridge High School community: