Colorado Springs high school student arrested, reportedly brought a gun to school

“Dear Vista Ridge High School Families,

Our law enforcement partners at the CSPD have arrested a VRHS student who was in possession of a firearm. We want to assure you the firearm has been secured, that students, staff, and guests are safe, and that VRHS and the D49 safety and security team continue working with the CSPD to complete the investigation.

Shortly after the first lunch on Tuesday, a student reported to VRHS administration that a student was showing a firearm to other students on campus. VRHS administrators notified our safety and security team and our law enforcement partners at the Colorado Springs Police Department – a D49 school resource officer who immediately began searching campus for the student along with VRHS security and VRHS administrators. VRHS was placed on a secured perimeter status when it was determined the student had left school grounds. Students and staff remained safe inside their classrooms, and the campus restricted visitors, which follows our secured perimeter procedures. The student was found off-campus by our SRO, and placed into custody. VRHS lifted the secured perimeter status at 12:27 p.m., approximately 30 minutes after the initial alert.

There is no indication the student intended to threaten, or harm, students or staff. CSPD will continue their thorough investigation into how the student obtained the handgun.

D49 commends the quick action of the VRHS student to identify and respond to a potentially dangerous situation. Although we do not believe this was intended as a threat, we are committed to investigating this situation completely and will determine the appropriate next steps for the student involved who is subject to both school and law enforcement consequences. D49 thanks our law enforcement partners and encourages all of our students and families to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. We thank you for your trust, understanding and support in this matter. The safety of students, families and staff on our campuses is non-negotiable; we will remain proactive and partner with local law enforcement to ensure a safe learning environment awaits every District 49 learner.”