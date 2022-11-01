Colorado Springs firefighter sentenced to probation for assaulting wife

A Colorado Springs firefighter was sentenced to probation after assault his wife.
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter charged with a domestic assault took a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon.

Lucas Wardell, a training lieutenant for the Colorado Springs Fire Department, was first accused of assault in August. On Tuesday during a court appearance, he took a guilty plea for misdemeanor assault. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

As part of the plea deal, the two felony charges Wardell was facing are dropped.

The arrest papers obtained by 11 News say investigators believe alcohol was a factor in this incident. Lucas was placed on unpaid leave from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD tells 11 News that Wardell will remain on unpaid administrative leave as they review the court’s decision. He was placed on leave on August 9th, days after the assault took place.

11 News spoke with Wardell after the sentencing, but he declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe the dark-colored vehicle in this photo was driven by a suspect or suspects tied...
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Hugh McKean
Cause of death confirmed after sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
15-year-old in stolen SUV causes crash in Aurora, killing 1 and injuring 11
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Houston cops seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying

Latest News

Police believe the dark-colored vehicle in this photo was driven by a suspect or suspects tied...
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver
WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver
A Colorado Springs firefighter was sentenced to probation after assault his wife.
WATCH: Colorado Springs firefighter sentenced for assault
11/1/22
WATCH: Robberies at Colorado Springs dollar stores