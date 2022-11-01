Colorado Springs firefighter sentenced to probation for assaulting wife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs firefighter charged with a domestic assault took a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon.

Lucas Wardell, a training lieutenant for the Colorado Springs Fire Department, was first accused of assault in August. On Tuesday during a court appearance, he took a guilty plea for misdemeanor assault. He was sentenced to two years of probation.

As part of the plea deal, the two felony charges Wardell was facing are dropped.

The arrest papers obtained by 11 News say investigators believe alcohol was a factor in this incident. Lucas was placed on unpaid leave from the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

CSFD tells 11 News that Wardell will remain on unpaid administrative leave as they review the court’s decision. He was placed on leave on August 9th, days after the assault took place.

11 News spoke with Wardell after the sentencing, but he declined to comment.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.