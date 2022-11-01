Armed man robs southeast Springs dollar store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a dollar store in broad daylight Tuesday morning.

Employees at the Family Dollar at Airport and South Academy told officers the suspect barged in carrying a gun and demanded money. He fled before police got on scene. It’s unknown how much he got away with.

The robbery was reported around 9 a.m. The only suspect description police have released is that he was a Black man dressed in skinny jeans and carrying a backpack. Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department right away at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we get more information.

