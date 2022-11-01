Armed man robs southeast Springs dollar store

Police outside the Family Dollar at 3770 Airport Road on Nov. 1, 2022.
Police outside the Family Dollar at 3770 Airport Road on Nov. 1, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a dollar store in broad daylight Tuesday morning.

Employees at the Family Dollar at Airport and South Academy told officers the suspect barged in carrying a gun and demanded money. He fled before police got on scene. It’s unknown how much he got away with.

The robbery was reported around 9 a.m. The only suspect description police have released is that he was a Black man dressed in skinny jeans and carrying a backpack. Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department right away at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we get more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hugh McKean
Cause of death confirmed after sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean
15-year-old in stolen SUV causes crash in Aurora, killing 1 and injuring 11
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Crash involving a pedestrian east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
Fourteen units were damaged or worse in the Oct. 31, 2022, fire.
2 killed after fire rips through Colorado apartment complex; mother and child forced jump to safety

Latest News

"To continue to honor all our veterans here in Colorado Springs, a proud military town, the...
Colorado Springs police honoring veterans with special military patch
LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs
LEAP applications open Tuesday to help Coloradans pay winter heating costs
Crash east of Colorado Springs 10/31/22.
Crash involving a pedestrian east of Colorado Springs Halloween night
Cimarron Hills crash
WATCH: One hospitalized after car hits pedestrian