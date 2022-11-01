Juvenile dies following rollover in Pueblo; 3 other juveniles hospitalized

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say one of the young occupants involved in a crash over the weekend has died from their injuries.

The Pueblo Police Department announced the death Tuesday morning, two days following the single-car collision.

According to police, four kids were traveling west on Duke Street on the southwest side of Pueblo Sunday morning when the driver lost control and flipped the vehicle.

“Two juveniles were ejected, and the two other passengers were also injured. All four passengers were transported to a local hospital. One of the juveniles was flighted to another Colorado hospital for further treatment,” police said in a news release Monday.

The ages of the driver and passengers were not shared with the public, other than they were all under 18. The conditions of the three surviving occupants have not been released as of Tuesday.

Investigators believe speed and reckless driving may have been contributing factors to the crash. The rollover remains under investigation.

