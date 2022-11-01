2 killed after fire rips through Colorado apartment complex; mother and child forced jump to safety

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were found dead after a fire tore through an apartment complex in Lakewood early Monday morning.

The fire ignited just after 4 a.m. at the Tiffany Square apartments and rapidly overtook the complex. Many of the residents had little time to escape, including a mother and child who were forced to jump out a second-story window to get out of the burning building.

**UPDATE- 9th & Sheridan apartment fire** Nine people injured- six treated and released. Three transported to hospital- a mom, dad and child. Mom and child jumped from second story to escape fire. One firefighter treated for smoke inhalation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rQVEx4nsGx — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) October 31, 2022

The Lakewood Police Department says the two deceased victims were found inside one of the units. Police say that because investigators have been unable to go inside all of the apartments, they are not ruling out the possibility of additional fatalities.

Tenants described their harrowing escape to 11 News sister station CBS Denver.

“I go into my son’s room and I see flames up to the windows and my first instinct is to grab my son and get the heck out of there,” one resident told CBS Denver.

“I woke up to people screaming outside and I looked out the door and the whole place was just up in flames,” said another.

By the time fire crews got to the scene, part of the complex was engulfed in flames.

“I woke up and came out and the whole corner of the place was on fire,” another resident told CBS Denver. “People were just running by and I just tried to help who I can.”

The fire was declared under control about 70 minutes after firefighters arrived. Nearly half of the complex’s 32 units were damaged, with some rendered charred shells as seen from scene photos:

Fire damage to 14 units, other units with smoke and water damage. Residents of all 32 units are displaced. Red Cross on scene to assist in finding shelter. Cause of fire under investigation. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/u9wuag5Qws — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) October 31, 2022

Later Monday, the number of injured was upgraded to 10, including a firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation. All but three were released from the hospital as of Monday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

