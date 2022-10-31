Voice of the consumer: Make car seat safety part of Halloween preparation

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are taking your kids or grandkids to trick-or-treat this Halloween, we have a safety message from Consumer Reports about buckling up children in their bulky costume. If you are planning on driving your child around for Halloween festivities, make sure to think about car seat safety first.

“If your child’s costume has bulky or puffy components to it, it’s really best for you to dress them in their costume once they have arrived at their destination to ensure that all that bulk and puffiness is not underneath their harness,” said Emily Thomas, manager of auto safety from Consumer Reports. “The reason this is important is that extra bulkiness and puffiness can add slack into the harness and so it creates additional room that in a crash would get compressed. That additional room means there’s more ability for the child to move during the crash and potentially move outside the protection of their car seat.”

The best thing to do is to dress them in light clothing underneath, or change into their costume once you arrive at your destination. Consumer Reports says you can also make or buy costumes that do not have padding or hard surfaces.

“Keep them in another outfit or something light that they would wear underneath their costume anyway, that way when they get to their destination they can get dressed up and have fun, and on the way there they can be safe and well-harnessed,” Thomas said.

Consumer Reports said Halloween is one of the deadliest days of the year for pedestrians, especially children. The group said the risk of a pedestrian fatality is 43% higher on Halloween.

“It’s important to make sure that your children are staying on the sidewalks as they’re walking through neighborhoods,” Thomas said. “It’s important to ensure that they are wearing some sort of reflective tape or something on their costumes or lights so that people are able to see them, drivers are able to see them easily. The last thing you want them to do is be in a really dark costume at night with nothing to give drivers any indication that they are walking about.”

If you are driving, stay alert and watch for kids who are out and about.

“As you’re driving around through various neighborhoods, just keep an eye out for kids as you’re passing driveways and side streets, this way we can prevent as many injuries as possible,” she added.

