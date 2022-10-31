Last minute trick-or-treating safety reminders from experts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As parents and guardians get ready to take their ghosts and goblins out for candy, Children’s Hospital Colorado and police are sharing tips on how to keep those little ones safe.

Children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by cars on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

That’s why they have these tips:

Add reflectors to costumes, and have kids carry flashlights or glow sticks to make them more visible to drivers.

Avoid costumes that are too big or baggy with excess fabric at the ends. This could cause children to trip and fall.

Avoid masks that limit your child’s vision so that they can see cars and other objects.

Colorado Springs Police also want families to have a fun and safe Halloween.

“If parents are driving tonight to get their kids to a location, slow down, roll down the window so they can hear, and also as they come up to those intersections, stop completely,” said Robert Tornabene with Colorado Springs Police. “Kids are going to be darting all over the place, they’re excited.”

Police also shared these reminders:

Stay on the sidewalks, and limit walking on streets as much as possible.

Always cross at crosswalks, paying attention to signals and signs.

Do not go inside houses or apartment units for trick-or-treating; Don’t go further than the outside of the front doorway.

Go through children’s candy before they eat it, checking for unsealed wrappers and any candy that has been tampered with, as well as any that appears to be spoiled.

