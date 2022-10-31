Indiana police to discuss developments in 2017 unsolved killing of 2 teenage girls

An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana. (Source: WRTV/ISP/Family Handout/Twitter/Kelsi German)
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:53 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Indiana State Police will hold a press conference Monday on developments in the 2017 unsolved slaying of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14.

This comes amid reports that an arrest has been made in the case.

CNN affiliate WXIN reports its sources said authorities have arrested a 50-year-old man for the murders of the girls

The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County in 2017.

Their bodies were recovered the next day.

Their case gained national attention because of a publicized photo from Libby German’s phone showing an unknown man and an audio clip of a man’s voice.

The suspect was reportedly booked into the Carroll County Jail on Friday then moved to a state facility for his safety.

