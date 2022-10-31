Family hosts vigil after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Tapia family tells 11 News 31-year-old Michael Tapia junior died after a multi-car crash on Lake Avenue and Cheyenne Road.

The police have not confirmed the identity of the man who died in the crash, but they do have Michael Tapia senior in custody. Authorities say Michael senior was the driver of the vehicle, and alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.

The Tapia family says Michael senior is Michael junior’s father.

A vigil was held Sunday night just blocks from the crash site. A cross was put up and dozens of candles were lit in remembrance of Michael junior. His sister Crystal spoke to 11 News saying he was an incredible man.

“He was an amazing dad, and brother, and uncle he’s just amazing all around,” Crystal Tapia.

The family says they have not been able to contact Michael junior’s father and that he is in custody in the hospital. The last update they got from authorities said he was in serious condition after the crash. The Tapia’s say they don’t know if he has been told his son is dead and that they want to see him.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.