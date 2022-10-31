Extra law enforcement patrolling for DUIs on Halloween; ranked the worst holiday for DUI’s

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Expect to see more law enforcement on the roads than usual. This is because Halloween is ranked as the worst for DUI arrests when compared to all of the other holiday’s in Colorado. This is according to Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation.

Troopers tell 11 News if you are pulled over for being under the influence, you will have to pay at least $13,000 in fines and penalties. You can lose your license, have your car impounded and have to pay court costs.

Here are the numbers for DUI arrests between 2019 and 2021 in Colorado.

Here are the numbers for DUI enforcement arrests between 2019 and 2021. (Colorado Department of Transporation)

As you can see, Halloween is at the highest with almost 2,187 arrests. Next is Christmas with 2,028 arrests and St. Patricks Day with 1,488 arrests.

Troopers say driving under the influence can always be prevented.

“It always just comes down to a selfish decision, said Trooper Joshua Lewis, Colorado State Patrol. “It comes from not having that planning ahead of time and not thinking that it can happen to you. Far too often people have that mentality of I’m fine and I can handle this. They think nothing is going to happen and then it does and that’s a lifelong ramification.”

C-Dot tells 11 News 160 people have been killed in car crashes involving intoxicated drivers so far this year. This time last year, the agency reported 194 deaths. The agency says most of the deaths are people between the ages of 25 and 34 years old.

Even with the numbers so high, locals tell 11 News no one should get behind the wheel tonight if they have been drinking.

“Drinking and driving is bad,” said Wayne Roe, Resident. “It causes damage to you. You can hurt somebody else. You could kill somebody. You could end up in the hospital. You could make it home safe but that’s not a risk you should take. You should always get a cab, a taxi, somebody or even a friend.”>

Extra DUI enforcement will be in effect until November 1st.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.