Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:28 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.

At the time of this writing, police say they have no make or model for the suspect vehicle. It’s unclear how many people were inside, and police say they do not have any suspect descriptions. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

