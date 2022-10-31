Air Force baseball remembers teammate who passed away

Air Force baseball player Nick Duran passed away in a single engine plane crash June of last year. Duran would have been a Senior this year.
By Alexa Belcastro
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:08 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

The Air Force Baseball team heads into the season down a man. Air Force Baseball player Nick Duran passed away June of 2021 in a single-engine plane crash. Air Force head Baseball Coach Mike Kazlausky says it was some of the hardest news he has had to tell.

“I made a lot of phone calls right after,” said Kazlausy. “And to tell them the news, I tried to be strong.”

Duran would have been a Senior this year. Many of his teammates say he is someone on their mind as they enter their next chapter of life and go and serve after this year.

“He was always there for me and he made my life easier and that I will be generous for the rest of my life,” said Senior Trayden Tamiya. " I just wish that we had more moments together.”

