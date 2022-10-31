4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles.

The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.

“Officers arrived and found four juveniles were in a Mitsubishi traveling west on Duke St. when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle,” police wrote in a social media post. “Two juveniles were ejected, and the two other passengers were also injured. All four passengers were transported to a local hospital. One of the juveniles was flighted to another Colorado hospital for further treatment.”

As of Monday afternoon, the cause of the crash remains under investigation but police say investigators believe speed and reckless driving may have been contributing factors to the crash. The ages of the juveniles were not shared with the public.

