32 units displaced after fire rips through Colorado apartment complex

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - A family of three was hospitalized after escaping an apartment fire in Lakewood early Monday morning.

West Metro Fire says the mother and child were forced to jump out a second-story window to get out of the burning building.

**UPDATE- 9th & Sheridan apartment fire** Nine people injured- six treated and released. Three transported to hospital- a mom, dad and child. Mom and child jumped from second story to escape fire. One firefighter treated for smoke inhalation. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rQVEx4nsGx — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) October 31, 2022

The fire sparked before 6 a.m. at the Tiffany Square Apartments off 9th and Sheridan. By the time fire crews got to the scene, part of the complex was engulfed in flames.

“I woke up and came out and the whole corner of the place was on fire,” one resident told 11 News sister station CBS Denver. ““People were just running by and I just tried to help who I can.”

Nearly half of the complex’s 32 units were damaged, with some rendered charred shells as seen from scene photos:

Fire damage to 14 units, other units with smoke and water damage. Residents of all 32 units are displaced. Red Cross on scene to assist in finding shelter. Cause of fire under investigation. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/u9wuag5Qws — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) October 31, 2022

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.