32 units displaced after fire rips through Colorado apartment complex

Fourteen units were damaged or worse in the Oct. 31, 2022, fire.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - A family of three was hospitalized after escaping an apartment fire in Lakewood early Monday morning.

West Metro Fire says the mother and child were forced to jump out a second-story window to get out of the burning building.

The fire sparked before 6 a.m. at the Tiffany Square Apartments off 9th and Sheridan. By the time fire crews got to the scene, part of the complex was engulfed in flames.

“I woke up and came out and the whole corner of the place was on fire,” one resident told 11 News sister station CBS Denver. ““People were just running by and I just tried to help who I can.”

Nearly half of the complex’s 32 units were damaged, with some rendered charred shells as seen from scene photos:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

