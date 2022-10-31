15-year-old in stolen SUV causes crash in Aurora, killing 1 and injuring 11

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was killed and 11 others injured when a teenager crashed a stolen SUV in Aurora over the weekend.

According to city police, eight teens and preteens were piled into the vehicle when it careened into a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Kent Drive.

“Initial investigation found that a Dodge Journey, being driven by a 15-year-old and which was reported stolen earlier in the afternoon, was traveling northbound on South Buckley Road at a high rate of speed. A Toyota Tacoma, turning left onto East Kent Drive from southbound South Buckley Road, was struck on the passenger side of the vehicle,” Aurora police said.

A 31-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were in the Toyota, along with two small girls: 3-year-old and a 6-month-old. All were hurt in the collision, with both adults suffering life-threatening injuries. Their conditions have not been updated as of Monday morning.

Police say seven kids in the Dodge -- a 16-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl, three 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl -- suffered an array of injuries, some life-threatening. The youngest in the SUV, a 12-year-old girl, was killed.

The teen behind the wheel of the stolen Dodge was already wanted on an outstanding warrant and faces a number of other charges related to the deadly crash. Besides driving a stolen vehicle, police believe he was intoxicated.

Investigators are urging anyone who saw the crash or has dash-cam footage of it to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

