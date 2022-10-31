1 more chance to celebrate the spooky season with Boo at the Zoo

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Photo by KKTV.
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is wrapping up their 2022 Halloween celebrations with the final night of Boo at the Zoo.

Around 15,000 tickets were originally available to purchase for the 7 night event, but only a few hundred are left for Monday night.

A ticket will get you and your little monsters into 29 trick-or-treat stations, a haunted house, a chance to view some of the zoo animals in the evening hours and more.

“We’re really excited that the community responds to this event every year. It’s become a Halloween tradition for a lot of people in Colorado Springs and it’s a really important fundraiser for the zoo,” explained Rachel Wright, Public Relations and Social Media Manger for the zoo. “We’re a non-profit that doesn’t receive any tax support,. so, we really depend on these events to continue providing that excellent animal care people have come to expect from us, as well as fun zoo improvements and operations.”

To a purchase tickets for the final night of Boo at the Zoo click here.

