Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert

The singer made a trip to the hospital to meet the new mom and baby after her show. (KFSN, INSTAGRAM, FAMILY PHOTOS via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 3:20 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) - A new mother from California has an interesting birth story to tell after her baby girl made her entrance at a sold-out concert.

The sold-out crowd at Karol G’s concert Tuesday night in Fresno, California, got just a little bigger when baby Anahi decided to make her entrance to the world. She was born weighing 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Her mother, Norma, had been at the Colombian singer-songwriter’s concert with friends.

The superstar was so excited about the news that after the show, she made a trip to the hospital, where the new mom was rushed after giving birth. She posted some photos to her Instagram story.

One of the photos shows both Norma’s hospital bracelet and her wristband from the concert on her arm.

Another photo shows Karol G’s tears of joy for the “healthy and beautiful” mom and newborn, writing she’s happy, blessed and grateful for these incredible experiences.

Norma and the baby’s father, Francisco, live in Hanford, which is about 35 miles away from where the concert was held.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

