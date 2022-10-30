Veteran matches with life-long partner to combat his PTSD

Veteran Jacob Matthew tells 11 News he used to be afraid to go out to crowded, public places. Once he got Minnie, he is getting back into things he used to love to do.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An organization is helping local veterans cope with mental disorders by pairing them with service dogs.

Pups4Patriots is a program that finds dogs in need of forever homes, trains them and pairs them with veterans. These dogs are trained to handle post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries.

To find a dog that is right for them, veterans can go through an application process. From there, they are paired with a dog through a process to figure out if this dog is a good fit for them.

A veteran 11 News spoke with says they found his perfect match, his service dog Minnie. Minnie has been an important part of his journey.

“They said we are looking for the perfect dog for you and once they found Minnie, they did an interview with me and wanted to learn more about me,” said Jacob Matthew, Pups4Patriots Graduate and Current U.S Army Major. “They asked me what was important for you and what are the things that you are looking for in a dog. Once they found what we were looking for, they said we found the right dog for you.”

If you are a veteran and feel like this program could help you, you can click here.

