Powerball jackpot grows to $1B, second time in 30 year history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big treat Halloween night.

With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot stands at a staggering one billion dollars. It’s only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year-history that the jackpot has a hit a billion bucks.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, with a Powerball of 23. Seven tickets matched five numbers but not the Powerball. This is according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The next drawing is Monday and is expected to be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. The biggest of all time was $1.58B in January 2016.

