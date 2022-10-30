Powerball jackpot grows to $1B, second time in 30 year history

Saturday's winning numbers were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, with a Powerball of 23. Seven tickets matched five numbers but not the Powerball. The next drawing is Monday and is expected to be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.
Powerball ticket.
Powerball ticket.(WLUC)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:50 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big treat Halloween night.

With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot stands at a staggering one billion dollars. It’s only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year-history that the jackpot has a hit a billion bucks.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, with a Powerball of 23. Seven tickets matched five numbers but not the Powerball. This is according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The next drawing is Monday and is expected to be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. The biggest of all time was $1.58B in January 2016.

