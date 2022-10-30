Motorcycle rider involved in serious crash east of downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist has been rushed to the hospital following a collision with a car east of downtown Colorado Springs.

Police have not confirmed the rider’s condition, just that the crash was very serious.

The crash happened at Union and Platte around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Roads are closed in the area; drivers are advised to avoid the intersection.

This is a developing story, and we are working fast to learn more.

