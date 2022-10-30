Motorcycle rider involved in serious crash east of downtown Springs

The crash scene at Union and Platte on Oct. 30, 2022.
The crash scene at Union and Platte on Oct. 30, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist has been rushed to the hospital following a collision with a car east of downtown Colorado Springs.

Police have not confirmed the rider’s condition, just that the crash was very serious.

The crash happened at Union and Platte around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Roads are closed in the area; drivers are advised to avoid the intersection.

This is a developing story, and we are working fast to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Firefighters respond to three-car crash at Venetucci Blvd. & Lake Ave on...
One dead after multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs
Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge, turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service on...
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
Fire at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs 10/28/22.
Crews battle apartment complex fire in north Colorado Springs
Fountain police arrested Robert Kristo, 25, early Saturday morning after a shooting that left...
Shooting at bar prompts Fountain’s first homicide investigation of 2022
Over 35 alleged violations reported
State investigating Colorado Springs daycare after toddler ingested bleach

Latest News

Nice weather today!
Great October weekend!
Powerball ticket.
Powerball jackpot grows to $1B, second time in 30 year history
Crash at Platte
Crash shuts down lanes at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Fountain police arrested Robert Kristo, 25, early Saturday morning after a shooting that left...
Shooting at bar prompts Fountain’s first homicide investigation of 2022