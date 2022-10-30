Major Colorado Springs intersection closed after rollover crash.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The intersection of Platte and Union is closed after what witnesses describe as a two car rollover crash.

Law enforcement and firefighters on the scene right now. They are working to determine what factors lead to the crash as well as whether or not the crash was deadly or caused any injuries to the parties involved.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes through this major intersection at this time. The parties involved are unknown.

Intersection of Platte & Union is blocked for a traffic crash. Please use alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) October 30, 2022

