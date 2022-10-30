Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean dies suddenly

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean died suddenly over the weekend.

The Denver Post is reporting the 55-year-old was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning.

Gov. Jared Polis and other state officials expressed shock and grief at McKean’s passing.

“I am devastated to hear of Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s sudden passing. A family man and a true public servant, Minority Leader McKean had a knack for making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. Minority Leader McKean cared deeply for his constituents, always had time for a conversation or a laugh, and truly worked every day to build a better future for every Coloradan. As a dad myself, I can’t imagine the pain his children and family are feeling at this difficult time. We are sending thoughts and prayers to all of Hugh’s loved ones and take comfort knowing his legacy will be felt in Colorado for years to come,” the governor said in a statement.

Members of the House, in which McKean had served since he was elected in 2016, released statements:

“Emily and I are shocked and heartbroken by the passing of Minority Leader Hugh McKean. We will miss his kindness, the joy that he brought to the capitol every day, and the care that he showed every person he ever met. Hugh was the very definition of a statesman– a genuinely nice guy who always wanted the best for our state and his constituents. His integrity and the deep respect with which he treated every member of the House were a model for every lawmaker he worked with. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Democratic Caucus are with Leader McKean’s family and loved ones.” - House Speaker Alec Garnett

“Heather and I join our entire caucus and every Coloradan in mourning the sudden passing of my friend and colleague Leader McKean. Hugh worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents and cared deeply about our state and our future. In our roles as Majority and Minority Leader, we worked closely together every day, with a shared commitment to doing the people’s work. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his loved ones and the House Republican Caucus.” - Majority Leader Daneya Esgar

McKean’s Senate counterpart, Minority Leader John Cooke:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Rep. Hugh McKean. Hugh was a leader, a friend, and a good man. He never made politics personal, but instead always greeted everyone with a warm smile and an open hand. With his sincere nature and honest approach, he taught everyone what it means to be a statesman. His passion for his family, his community, and the state of Colorado were exemplary. We are praying for his family and offer them our deepest condolences and any support we can give. We will miss Hugh McKean greatly.”

Senate President Steve Fenberg and Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno released a joint statement:

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Minority Leader McKean, who was an incredibly kind man, a loving father, and a dedicated public servant. He had a huge heart and effortlessly used humor to break down barriers for the purpose of advancing constructive problem solving. Hugh led his caucus with courage and conviction, and was a constant advocate for what he believed in. He was a staunch advocate for children with disabilities and his work to engage Colorado’s young people in the political process will continue to serve as an example for us all. We are grateful for Minority Leader McKean’s service and his friendship. The state of Colorado is a better place because of Hugh, and we’re lucky to have had him in our lives. We will be keeping his entire family in our thoughts.”

The Denver Post is reporting that in the days before his death, McKean had been complaining about pain on the left side of his body but thought it was an injury. 11 News has not independently confirmed this information.

McKean was up for re-election and running unopposed. The Colorado Secretary of State Office said a committee established by the Larimer County Republican Party would fill his now-vacant seat.

We will update this article as more information is released.

