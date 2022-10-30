2 in critical condition following I-25 crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were seriously injured after flipping their vehicle on the interstate overnight.

The rollover was reported at the Bijou Street exit (142) just after 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters had to free the occupants from the car.

T1,E4,BC1,HR17,73#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped 142 I-25

BIJOU ST EXIT - I-25 SB

Map E18

Radio CMD4.CSFD

TA-SERIOUS Trapped. 3 patients. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 30, 2022

The southbound off-ramp from I-25 to Bijou was closed while fire crews and first responders worked the scene. Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, while the third occupant sustained minor injuries.

Police tell 11 News the crash remains under investigation, and it’s unclear if drugs or alcohol played any role.

2 patients critical and one with minor injuries only. Extrication complete and all 3 patients have been transported to area hospitals. Southbound Off- ramp from I-25 to Bijou is closed. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.