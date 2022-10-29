Three caught in string of burglaries, more than 35 counts of ID fraud

Police call them “prolific offenders”
Three facing charges for string of burglaries in Colorado Springs.
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:32 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Three people are being charged after multiple vehicle break-ins across Colorado Springs, together they face more than 35 counts of identity theft. The alleged crimes happened at some well-known places, like Red Rock Canyon Open Space, Villa Sport, Memorial Central Hospital parking garage, Cinemark Theaters, and Colorado College’s parking garage.

Colorado Springs Police Department told 11News that new criminal law changes, that went into effect this year, have made preventing repeat cases of things like breaking into someone’s car a lot more difficult. In some situations, it makes the crime a misdemeanor instead of a felony.

39-year-old Beth Reichenberg and 25-year-old Brian Lude together face 36 counts of identity theft, which are felonies, for allegedly breaking into cars, stealing valuables, including credit cards and drivers licenses, along with other charges. A third person was cited for this case, however they are facing misdemeanor charges and CSPD said they chose not to release their name or mugshot.

“The reason this case became felony charges is because detectives went the next level. They followed through from just a burglary to what was happening later on and were able to connect the dots,” said Robert Tornabene, a Public Information Officer with Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police are asking if you think are were a victim of a vehicle break-in in the same area around June through September of this year, to call their non-emergency line to report it.

