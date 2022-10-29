Shooting at bar prompts Fountain’s first homicide investigation of 2022

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Fountain after a shooting outside of a bar left one man dead.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Corner Pocket bar on South Highway 85 shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officials said they found a deceased adult man.

Witnesses told police that the victim and the suspect, 25-year-old Robert Kristo, were in a physical altercation inside the bar that ended in the shooting outside of the bar. Witnesses added that the suspect immediately fled the scene.

Police said Kristo was arrested by detectives with the Fountain Police Department and deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office a short time later.

Police said this is the first homicide investigation in Fountain in 2022.

Officials asked anyone with more information regarding this incident to contact the Fountain Police Department at 719-390-5555.

