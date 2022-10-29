Shooting at bar prompts Fountain’s first homicide investigation of 2022

Police lights generic.
Police lights generic.(Pixabay)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested early Saturday morning in Fountain after a shooting outside of a bar left one man dead.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Corner Pocket bar on South Highway 85 shortly after 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, officials said they found a deceased adult man.

Witnesses told police that the victim and the suspect, 25-year-old Robert Kristo, were in a physical altercation inside the bar that ended in the shooting outside of the bar. Witnesses added that the suspect immediately fled the scene.

Police said Kristo was arrested by detectives with the Fountain Police Department and deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office a short time later.

Police said this is the first homicide investigation in Fountain in 2022.

Officials asked anyone with more information regarding this incident to contact the Fountain Police Department at 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs 10/28/22.
Crews battle apartment complex fire in north Colorado Springs
Shooting in Douglas County 10/25/22.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
Over 35 alleged violations reported
State investigating Colorado Springs daycare after toddler ingested bleach
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Female jogger sexually assaulted in Colorado Springs by ‘unknown’ male, police say
An Alamosa police officer was shot twice on 10/27/22.
Colorado Police officer in ‘stable’ condition after she was reportedly shot twice, other victim in ‘critical’ condition

Latest News

PALMER RIDGE
Friday Night Endzone: week 10
Three charged in string of robberies
Three caught in string of burglaries, more than 35 counts of ID fraud
Three facing charges for string of burglaries in Colorado Springs.
WATCH- Three facing charges for string of burglaries
Colorado Springs Firefighters respond to three-car crash at Venetucci Blvd. & Lake Ave on...
Multi-car crash causes closures near E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. & Lake Ave.