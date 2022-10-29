Residents displaced following house fire north of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a home north of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning that left the house’s residents displaced.

The home is located on West Monroe Street . Firefighters reported they were on the scene of the fire around 9:15 a.m. and added that visible smoke and fire could be seen from the home.

Firefighters told 11 News that the fire was contained to the kitchen and put out in 10-15 minutes. Firefighters said there were no injuries, but the house was unable to be lived in until further notice. Two people, two dogs and a cat were displaced.

Officials added that Red Cross would be assisting the residents with their living conditions.

