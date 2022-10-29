Residents displaced following house fire north of downtown Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a home on West Monroe Street that...
Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a home on West Monroe Street that displaced residents on 10/29/22.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a home north of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning that left the house’s residents displaced.

The home is located on West Monroe Street . Firefighters reported they were on the scene of the fire around 9:15 a.m. and added that visible smoke and fire could be seen from the home.

Firefighters told 11 News that the fire was contained to the kitchen and put out in 10-15 minutes. Firefighters said there were no injuries, but the house was unable to be lived in until further notice. Two people, two dogs and a cat were displaced.

Officials added that Red Cross would be assisting the residents with their living conditions.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs 10/28/22.
Crews battle apartment complex fire in north Colorado Springs
Shooting in Douglas County 10/25/22.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
Over 35 alleged violations reported
State investigating Colorado Springs daycare after toddler ingested bleach
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Female jogger sexually assaulted in Colorado Springs by ‘unknown’ male, police say
An Alamosa police officer was shot twice on 10/27/22.
Colorado Police officer in ‘stable’ condition after she was reportedly shot twice, other victim in ‘critical’ condition

Latest News

Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge, turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service on...
Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders
National Cat Day 2022
WATCH: National Cat Day 2022
Great weekend ahead, storm next week?
Great October Weekend!
Colorado Springs Firefighters respond to three-car crash at Venetucci Blvd. & Lake Ave on...
One dead after multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs