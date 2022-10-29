One dead after multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and more are seriously injured after a multi-car crash on the southwest side of Colorado Springs Friday night.

Police said a driver they identified as Michael Tapia was trying to make a left turn off of Lake Avenue onto East Cheyenne Road when he hit two other cars. He allegedly fled the scene, but was later located by officers.

Police added that Tapia was taken to the hospital with injuries, evaluated for impairment and arrested. Police said alcohol and speed are considered factors in the crash.

Officials said all of the passengers in Tapia’s car were seriously injured, and one passenger later died.

PREVIOUSLY: Multiple lanes were closed following a three car crash in the area of East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Lake Avenue Friday night.

According to Colorado Springs Police, multiple people have been transported to the hospital. At last check around 9 p.m. Friday, police were unclear how many victims there were or the extent of their injuries, but an 11 News crew on the scene reported seeing four to five ambulances respond to the crash. Colorado Springs Fire Department also tweeted that some of the victims were in critical condition.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard was closed at Lake Avenue. Westbound Lake Avenue is also closed from East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Venetucci Boulevard, and the left turn lane from Venetucci onto Lake is also closed.

