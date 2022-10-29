Multi-car crash causes closures near E Cheynne Mountain Blvd. & Lake Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple lanes were closed following a three car crash in the area of East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Lake Avenue Friday night.

According to Colorado Springs Police, multiple people have been transported to the hospital. At last check around 9 p.m. Friday, police were unclear how many victims there were or the extent of their injuries, but an 11 News crew on the scene reported seeing four to five ambulances respond to the crash. Colorado Springs Fire Department also tweeted that some of the victims were in critical condition.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard was closed at Lake Avenue. Westbound Lake Avenue is also closed from East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Venetucci Boulevard, and the left turn lane from Venetucci onto Lake is also closed.

This is a developing story. Please stick with 11 News for the latest updates.

