Colorado man wanted in connection with co-worker’s death surrenders

Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge, turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service on...
Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge, turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service on 10/24/22.(Fifth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted by Colorado police in connection to the death of a co-worker turned himself in Monday.

Officials said Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection with an ongoing investigation of the 2019 death of his then co-worker Brendan Rye.

Rye was found unresponsive by police in a condominium bathroom in November 2019. A warrant for Tovar’s arrest was issued in February 2022.

Officials reported that Tovar turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service in Connecticut on Monday. Officials added that he will be extradited to Colorado, and a future court date will be announced when he returns to the state.

