8-year-old Colorado Springs boy becomes youngest to climb El Capitan

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:48 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KKTV) - 11 News has been following Samuel “Adventure” Baker’s journey for months, leading to a major milestone!

Sam’s father, Joe Baker, was by his son’s side as they scaled El Capitan in California this week. The rock formation is about 2.5 times the height of the Empire State Building. Sam is only eight years old, and Joe says his boy is the youngest person to make it from the bottom to the top by climbing!

Colorado Springs residents may recognize Sam. In the past, crowds have gathered at Garden of the Gods to watch the youngster climb rock formations. Sam has been tackling hard climbs in Olympic City USA and across the Centennial State for years. Sam has grown up in a climbing family, but is excelling faster than many when it comes to the skill set it requires to tackle challenging climbs like this one and a recent one up Moonlight Buttress.

Joe and Sam started their trek up El Capitan on Tuesday and made it to the top on Friday! Last time this article was updated, they were making their way down the rock formation through an eight-mile hike.

Click here to follow Sam on Instagram.

Previous coverage on Sam can be watched below:

Samuel Adventure Baker from Colorado Springs is living up to his middle name!

