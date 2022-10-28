Two juveniles injured in shooting in Pueblo

By Lauren Watson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juveniles were transported to hospitals after police found them with gunshot wounds in Pueblo Thursday night.

Police said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of West 12th Street after 9 p.m. in reference to a shooting, where they found a juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.

While on scene, officers said they were informed of a second victim on the 1900 block of West 11th Street. They said they found another juvenile male there with at least one gunshot wound.

Officials added that both victims were initially brought to local hospitals for treatment, but one was later flown to another hospital to be treated further. Police said that victim is now stable.

Police have not yet identified any suspects or made any arrests.

Officials asked anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact Detective Hovet at 719-553-3329 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

