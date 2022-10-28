State investigating Colorado Springs daycare after toddler ingested bleach

Over 35 alleged violations reported
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:25 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Hawley family says their 3-year-old son was left unattended at a Kid City USA daycare located at Constitution and Powers, telling 11 News he ingested bleach in a bathroom.

The family says they received a call from the daycare saying an emergency had happened and the paramedics were coming to treat their son who had gotten into chemicals.

The incident report from the daycare states the toddler was crying in the bathroom with bleach on him. It also says the teacher helped him throw up and rinsed his mouth.

The Hawley family says the paramedics told them to monitor the child and gave them the option to transport him to the hospital, unsure of how much he drank. The family says their child is now doing well physically.

“I do firmly believe he at least got some in his mouth whether it be he was trying to open it with his mouth or it was on his hands and he got it in his mouth,” Nicole Hawley.

The state released a 16 page incident report this week, citing Kid City USA for 35 violations, not including the Hawley family’s original complaint. The family says they shocked by what they read in the report.

“Still seven days later they still had bleach and chemicals within in reach of the preschoolers,” Nicole Hawley.

The states findings detail chemicals still being accessible to children, unqualified teachers, staff not having background checks, staff not being CPR certified, choking hazards and student to teacher ratios being in violation- in part saying there are 16 toddlers in a classroom with one supervisor. The full report can be found here.

11 News reached out to the daycare and their corporate office, both declined to comment.

The state says they will be following up with Kid City USA to ensure all violations are corrected.

