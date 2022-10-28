PHOTOS: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blazes trail across the sky

SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenburg...
SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenburg Space Force Base in California shortly after 6 p.m.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:38 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – Many people near the West Coast were treated to a light show Thursday night as SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets.

SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket from the Vandenburg Space Force Base in California shortly after 6 p.m.

This was the eighth liftoff and landing for this particular booster, according to a SpaceX mission description.

The Falcon’s first stage was expected to return to Earth shortly after the launch, while the upper stage is expected to continue towards orbit and deploy the Starlinks.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Colorado police officer reportedly shot twice by juvenile
Shooting in Douglas County 10/25/22.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
3 men sentenced for "brutal" attack.
3 Colorado Springs men sentenced for ‘brutal’ attack and reported kidnapping
A still from a traffic camera at mile marker 178.
Northbound I-25 back open in Castle Rock following crash
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Female jogger sexually assaulted in Colorado Springs by ‘unknown’ male, police say

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen plan to file for...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen to file for divorce
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Suspect accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband specifically targeted their home, sources say
El Paso County Search and Rescue finalist for national service award.
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: El Paso County Search and Rescue finalist for national service award
Former President Barack Obama is working to boost Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.
Obama hits the campaign trail ahead of midterms
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk is in control of Twitter; questions remain on what he’ll do with it