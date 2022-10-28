Local community set to host annual Trunk or Treat event

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain is gearing up for the Halloween weekend with their annual Trunk or Treat event.

Instead of going door to door for candy, kids are able to go from trunk to trunk for their Halloween candy fix.

Around 55 local businesses, non profits, and city workers are registered to to give out candy from their trunks at the Fountain City Hall.

The town is following a nationwide trend where trunk or treating is becoming a more popular option versus traditional trick or treating.

“It’s a small, contained event. We do have city staff, we use a quieter street so it’s not quite as busy, and plus, you kind of know where your candy comes from at that point,” said Lexia Lee, executive assistant to Fountain’s City Manager.

Around 3,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event.

“It keeps getting bigger. The biggest thing is that the line goes about 5-6 blocks. Depending on the time, people will start lining up 3:30-5 o’clock,” said Lee.

Fountain’s Trunk or Treat will run from 5-7 PM and is free to families.

The event will be followed by a movie in the park.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.