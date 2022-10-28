Indiana police set Monday update in killings of 2 teen girls

This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail...
This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail Williams (top right), and 14-year-old Liberty German (bottom right).(WPTA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation.

Indiana State Police said Friday in a statement that officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news conference but gave no indication what they would announce regarding the February 2017 killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The state police advisory says the news conference would include officials from State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service and said law enforcement and prosecutors “will not provide a statement prior to the event.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Douglas County 10/25/22.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
Police lights.
WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile
3 men sentenced for "brutal" attack.
3 Colorado Springs men sentenced for ‘brutal’ attack and reported kidnapping
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Female jogger sexually assaulted in Colorado Springs by ‘unknown’ male, police say
A still from a traffic camera at mile marker 178.
Northbound I-25 back open in Castle Rock following crash

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Intruder beat Pelosi’s husband with hammer in their home, shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’
Consumer Report: Halloween costumes and car seat safety
CONSUMER REPORT: Halloween costumes and car seat safety
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk: No Twitter accounts reinstated until ‘content moderation council’ in place
Fraud Friday: Fake grants and sweepstakes scams
FRAUD FRIDAY: Fake grants and sweepstakes scams
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide