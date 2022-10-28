Female jogger sexually assaulted in Colorado Springs by ‘unknown’ male, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway as police have reason to believe a female jogger was sexually assaulted in Colorado Springs.

Police are reporting the incident happened just after 7:30 in the morning on Thursday along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail near Uintah Street in the downtown area. Police say a woman was jogging when she was attacked by “an unknown male” with a knife.

“The suspect sexually assaulted the victim,” police wrote in an online crime blotter. “During the sexual assault, the victim fought back and sustained an injury to her arm caused by the suspect’s knife. The suspect then fled on foot.”

When police arrived at the scene, they were unable to located the suspect.

“The suspect was described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old with a medium build,” police added in the blotter. “He is approximately 6 ft tall with an unkempt beard, and he was wearing a dark beanie, dark jacket, and dark pants. Victim stated the suspect was dirty and smelled of alcohol.”

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 719-444-7000.

