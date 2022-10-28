Female jogger sexually assaulted in Colorado Springs by ‘unknown’ male, police say

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway as police have reason to believe a female jogger was sexually assaulted in Colorado Springs.

Police are reporting the incident happened just after 7:30 in the morning on Thursday along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail near Uintah Street in the downtown area. Police say a woman was jogging when she was attacked by “an unknown male” with a knife.

“The suspect sexually assaulted the victim,” police wrote in an online crime blotter. “During the sexual assault, the victim fought back and sustained an injury to her arm caused by the suspect’s knife. The suspect then fled on foot.”

When police arrived at the scene, they were unable to located the suspect.

“The suspect was described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old with a medium build,” police added in the blotter. “He is approximately 6 ft tall with an unkempt beard, and he was wearing a dark beanie, dark jacket, and dark pants. Victim stated the suspect was dirty and smelled of alcohol.”

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max Blesch talks about his partner of two years, Catherine Dawes (right), who died at the...
Boyfriend of woman who died at Lake Pueblo talks about what happened
D-11 administrative building.
Student identified in threat made at D11 high school
Auto vs. pedestrian crash in Colorado Springs.
Man who did not use crosswalk seriously injured after being hit by car on busy Colorado Springs road
Crash involving a cyclist in Colorado Springs 10/26/22
Crash involving a cyclist under investigation in Colorado Springs
Lone Tree deputy-involved shooting 10/26/2022
2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station, one deputy with minor injuries

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert KKTV.
Crash closes I-25 on-ramp from Bijou in Colorado Springs
The bust recovered five vehicles and the arrests of three for vehicle theft.
Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects
Police lights.
Colorado police officer reportedly shot twice by juvenile
Snow today, nice weekend ahead
Sunshine & Warmer Friday