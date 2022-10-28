Crews battle apartment complex fire in north Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to an apartment complex for a structure fire in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Smoke was visible at about 4:45 p.m. CSFD announced the incident was a “working fire” at about 4:57 p.m. The apartment complex is at 4815 Garden Ranch Dr. near N. Academy Boulevard and N. Union Boulevard.

This article will be updated.

