Crews battle apartment complex fire in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to an apartment complex for a structure fire in Colorado Springs on Friday.

Smoke was visible at about 4:45 p.m. CSFD announced the incident was a “working fire” at about 4:57 p.m. The apartment complex is at 4815 Garden Ranch Dr. near N. Academy Boulevard and N. Union Boulevard.

This article will be updated.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 4815 Garden Ranch Dr. Engine 10 is on scene reporting smoke showing from the apartment — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.